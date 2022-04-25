One of Europe’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange platforms WhiteBIT and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe, WhiteBIT, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation. As stated in the document, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will provide timely and reliable information to citizens of Ukraine who are seeking temporary refuge in foreign countries because of the war. WhiteBIT will provide the necessary technical capabilities to cover information on the relevant resources.

Additionally, WhiteBIT will provide comprehensive organizational support and assistance to the Ukrainian consular service in countries where the company’s offices are based. WhiteBIT will also support the Foreign Ministry’s Anti-Crisis Center and the 24-hour call center to provide advice to Ukrainian citizens. The memorandum will also provide support for the technical equipment of mobile teams of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to WhiteBIT, the company will also aid in creating barrier-free access for hard-of-hearing people to MFA’s foreign diplomatic institutions and their services.

„In times of war and the difficult trials that Ukraine is facing, we at the company believe that business organizations must support and help the state and our citizens. And our cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a vivid example of a successful and effective collaboration between a business and governmental institutions. WhiteBIT has offices in foreign countries, we have the opportunities, resources and a desire to help Ukrainians who have been forced to move abroad. In addition, we have technical, informational and IT potential, which I am sure will be useful for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ukraine, and will help bring victory of Ukraine closer, „said WhiteBIT CEO VolodymyrNosov.

WhiteBIT noted that the company already has experience of successful cooperation with Ukrainian governmental services. Particularly, the cryptocurrency exchange has recently launched an integration with the public service Diia, which has significantly speeded up the process of user verification for the further conduction of operations in the cryptocurrency market.WhiteBIT also set up a collaborative project with WhitePay, in which anyone can choose from more than 90 cryptocurrencies and send funds to help the Ministry of Health or civilians affected by the war in Ukraine.

Info:

WhiteBIT is a centralized crypto and fiat (UAH, USD, EUR etc.) exchange platform consisting of a team of 400+ people. The company’s main goal is to achieve mass adoption of blockchain technology and grow the cryptocurrency community by providing a secure and easy-to-use platform.

WhiteBIT is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe, is the leader in Ukraine, and meets all the KYC and AML requirements. More than 2 million people use their services.

Today, WhiteBIT is ranked among the top two security exchanges in the world based on an independent audit by Hacken and owns an AAA rating.

As an example, WhiteBIT guarantees fast deposits and withdrawals thanks to advanced technology. Deposits and withdrawals proceed through Visa and Mastercard cards, as well as partner payment systems. In particular, the company is a partner of the e-sports platform FACEIT, and also cooperates with lifecell, which is a subsidiary company of Turkcell, one of the largest mobile phone operators in Turkey.